Phillip L. Hoyt
A graveside service will be held at a later date for Phillip L. Hoyt, 70, of Newark, at Rocky Fork Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Phil passed away July 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born January 2, 1950, in Newark, to the late Paul L Hoyt, Sr. and Dorothy C. (Mackey) Hoyt.
Phil was a 1968 graduate of Licking Valley High School and a United States Marine Corps Veteran during the Vietnam War. He retired from Owens Corning and enjoyed softball, golfing, fishing, and following his nieces and nephews sporting events.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert (Vickie) Hoyt David (Kris) Hoyt both of Newark; sister, Valerie (Stephen) Bradley of Newark; nieces and nephews, Kevin Yoders, Ryan (April) Hoyt, Justin (Liz) Hoyt, Valaura (Steven) West, Stephen Bradley, Misty Bond, and Jordan Miller, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul L. Hoyt, Jr.; sister, Pamela L. Clark, and nieces, Kristy Miller and Katrina Yoder Smith.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society.
