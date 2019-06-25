|
Phillip M. Fronckel
Newark - Phillip Michael Fronckel of Newark, Ohio died Sunday morning, June 23, 2019 at the Chapel Grove Inn after his battle with Alzheimer's.
Born October 13, 1948 in Wheeling, West Virginia, Phil met the love of his life in October of 1948, when he was only a few weeks old. A six month-old Shari McGlaun was taken to see newborn Phil because their families were friends, and that's what you did when there's a new baby! They grew up together in Dillonvale, Ohio, and would eventually become high school sweethearts. As graduates of Dillonvale High School, they both became Buckeyes together at The Ohio State University. While at OSU, Phil was a member of the Rho Chi Pharmaceutical Honor Society and a resident of the Stadium Scholarship Dormitory. Following graduation Phil became a proud member of the Ohio National Guard and tied the knot with Shari in 1971. The happy newlyweds soon moved to a small town a few miles away called Newark, where Phil worked at Thrift Drug, Rite Aid, and Meijer, and was affectionately known to many as Phil Fronckel, the friendly family pharmacist. In October of 1978, Phil and Shari welcomed their first son, Mike, into the world. Four years later Eric arrived, and their family was complete. The four Fronckels loved attending Buckeye football games together, and Phil loved driving his family around the country in the summers, making sure everyone saw as much of it as he could show us. Phil believed few things in life could be more important than being nice to one another and helping each other out whenever possible. Phil was a member of Second Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and Trustee.
Phil is survived by his loving wife Shari, two sons Mike (Sarah) and Eric (Jenny), and two grandsons Andrew and Brennan. He is preceded in death by his father Mitchell and mother Zelia.
Calling hours will be from 5pm to 8pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 W Main St, Newark.
Funeral services will be 10:30am Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 42 E. Church, Newark. Burial will be at Holly Memorial Gardens in Colerain, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio at P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430; the Carol Strawn Center at 126 West Church Street, Newark, OH 43055; or Second Presbyterian Church at P.O Box 428, Newark, OH 43058-0428.
Published in the Advocate from June 25 to June 26, 2019