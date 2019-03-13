|
|
Phyllis A. Courson
Mount Vernon - Phyllis A. Courson, age 91, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on January 1, 1928 in Thornville, Ohio to Franklin A. and Della A. (Eis) Gettys.
Phyllis loved her Lord and Savior and was a member of the Grove Church of Christ. She was also a member of the Poetry Group and Art Guild of Mount Vernon. Phyllis enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years Marlyn Courson; three daughters, Yolanda (Jack) O'Conner of Columbus, A. Yovet (Greg) Coffing of Mount Vernon, Holly (Rick) Courson of Orient; two sons, Brad (Sharon) Courson of Mansfield and Rick (Laurel) Courson of Granville; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, along with 4 brothers and 8 sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16th - 12 noon at Grove Church of Christ; where friends may call one hour before services at the church. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery.
The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Courson family.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Grove Church of Christ or Hospice of Knox County.
To express a condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019