Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grove Church of Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Grove Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Courson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. Courson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis A. Courson Obituary
Phyllis A. Courson

Mount Vernon - Phyllis A. Courson, age 91, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 1, 1928 in Thornville, Ohio to Franklin A. and Della A. (Eis) Gettys.

Phyllis loved her Lord and Savior and was a member of the Grove Church of Christ. She was also a member of the Poetry Group and Art Guild of Mount Vernon. Phyllis enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years Marlyn Courson; three daughters, Yolanda (Jack) O'Conner of Columbus, A. Yovet (Greg) Coffing of Mount Vernon, Holly (Rick) Courson of Orient; two sons, Brad (Sharon) Courson of Mansfield and Rick (Laurel) Courson of Granville; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, along with 4 brothers and 8 sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16th - 12 noon at Grove Church of Christ; where friends may call one hour before services at the church. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Courson family.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Grove Church of Christ or Hospice of Knox County.

To express a condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.