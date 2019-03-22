Services
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Heath - Phyllis Ann Crabill, 82, of Heath, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born July 14, 1936 in Springfield, OH to the late Charles and Helen (Sherman) Cloyd.

Phyllis graduated from Springfield High School and moved to Licking County in 1962 with the opening of the Newark Air Force base. She had worked as a realtor/ broker since 1972 and a resident of Heath for over 50 years. She was a member of the Heath United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, and an active supporter of the Licking County Humane Society. Phyllis loved tending to her flower gardens and admiring the beauty of her flowers.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff Crabill and Brent Crabill (Karen) both of Heath; one daughter, Jill Levere of Newark; six grandchildren, Brandon and Ryan Crabill, Ashlee and Jordan Crabill, Clair and Margeaux Levere and their father, Jed Levere; three great grandchildren, Gavin, Mia, and Cru; and great aunt, Mary Sherman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald C. Crabill.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, OH 43056.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1-3:00 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark where the funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Belt officiating.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishleruneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 22, 2019
