Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Davidson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Davidson Obituary
Phyllis Davidson

Westerville - Phyllis I. Davidson (Riesbeck) born June 20, 1937 to the late Harry V. and Irene C. Riesbeck (Meier) passed away May 17, 2020 quietly at home. Survived by her husband of 62 years Robert and her son Alan; Sisters: Therese Davidson of Granville; Rosemary (Arthur) Sellers of Van Buren Arkansas; Brothers: Thomas (Jo) of Nicholasville, Ky.; Donald (Cindy) of Newark; and Sister-in-law Ruth Etta (Kenneth) Tender of Medina. Predeceased by brother Raymond (Martha who survives) and brother-in-law Paul Davidson; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Memorial to be held at a later date. No graveside service to be held. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Phyllis and her family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com and sign the guestbook and leave a message of care and comfort for her family.
Published in the Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -