Phyllis Davidson
Westerville - Phyllis I. Davidson (Riesbeck) born June 20, 1937 to the late Harry V. and Irene C. Riesbeck (Meier) passed away May 17, 2020 quietly at home. Survived by her husband of 62 years Robert and her son Alan; Sisters: Therese Davidson of Granville; Rosemary (Arthur) Sellers of Van Buren Arkansas; Brothers: Thomas (Jo) of Nicholasville, Ky.; Donald (Cindy) of Newark; and Sister-in-law Ruth Etta (Kenneth) Tender of Medina. Predeceased by brother Raymond (Martha who survives) and brother-in-law Paul Davidson; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Memorial to be held at a later date. No graveside service to be held. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Phyllis and her family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com and sign the guestbook and leave a message of care and comfort for her family.
Published in the Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020