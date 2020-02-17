Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Newark - Phyllis Jean (Sheets) Gibson, 86, of Newark, went home to be with the Lord Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born November 26, 1933 in Point Pleasant, WV to the late Robert and Katherine (Pearson) Sheets.

Phyllis was a faithful member of Christian Apostolic Church. She volunteered her summers at the Ohio Apostolic Campground in Millersport, joyfully serving in the kitchen for 34 years. She worked for 25 years for the Newark Police Department as dispatcher and secretary.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Debra Foster of Lakeville, MN, Cynthia (Darrell) Rigley of Jacksonville, FL, Joseph (Dawn) Gibson of Ruskin, FL, and Jonathan (Michelle) Gibson of Columbus; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rae Jean Rowe; her brother, Robert Sheets; her sister, Mary Talbott; and her former husband Archie Gibson.

Visitation will be Thursday from 11-1 PM at Christian Apostolic Church, 22 N. 23rd St., in Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Keith Sjostrand officiating. Burial will follow the service in Newark Memorial Gardens.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
