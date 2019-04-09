|
Phyllis Hazelett
Newark - Phyllis R. Hazelett, 91, died in her home on Saturday April 6, 2019. She was born October 10, 1927 in Huntington, WV. to the late Joe and Emma Lou Johnson Reynolds.
Phyllis worked as a beautician at Marylou's and also taught at the 3B School of Beauty in Newark before retiring. She loved to golf and ski. Following her husband's career path, she lived in many locations around the world including the Canal Zone in the Republic of Panama, Aurora Colorado, and Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany before returning to Newark, Ohio to be closer to family.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Danny Martin of Heath; granddaughter, Diane Watson (Todd) of Newark; great-granddaughters, Brittney Watson of Pataskala, Courtney (Jonathan) Wade of Columbus. She was blessed with two great-great-grandchildren, Nora Miltimore and Perseus Wade. She is also survived by her siblings, Dana Carnes of Pennsylvania, Donna Sexton of Ohio, and a brother Herbert (Jo-Ann) Reynolds of Maryland; a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted E. Hazelett; siblings, Juanita Halstead, Dorothy Barlow, Deleda Meadows, Everett "Sparky" Reynolds, Betty Myers, Reba Poole, Emma Danise Niday and Norma Reffitt.
A viewing will be held, and friends may call, at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, Newark, Ohio from 5-7pm on Thursday April 11, 2019. Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Chapman's Mortuary, 2851 Third Street, Huntington, WV with Reverend Herbert Reynolds officiating. Calling hours will be observed from 12 pm until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Sincere thanks to Home Instead and Generations Hospice of Newark. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Generations Hospice, 65 McMillen Drive, Suite 503, Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 9, 2019