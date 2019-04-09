Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary
2851 Third Street
Huntington, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary
2851 Third Street
Huntington, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Hazelett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Hazelett


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Hazelett Obituary
Phyllis Hazelett

Newark - Phyllis R. Hazelett, 91, died in her home on Saturday April 6, 2019. She was born October 10, 1927 in Huntington, WV. to the late Joe and Emma Lou Johnson Reynolds.

Phyllis worked as a beautician at Marylou's and also taught at the 3B School of Beauty in Newark before retiring. She loved to golf and ski. Following her husband's career path, she lived in many locations around the world including the Canal Zone in the Republic of Panama, Aurora Colorado, and Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany before returning to Newark, Ohio to be closer to family.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Danny Martin of Heath; granddaughter, Diane Watson (Todd) of Newark; great-granddaughters, Brittney Watson of Pataskala, Courtney (Jonathan) Wade of Columbus. She was blessed with two great-great-grandchildren, Nora Miltimore and Perseus Wade. She is also survived by her siblings, Dana Carnes of Pennsylvania, Donna Sexton of Ohio, and a brother Herbert (Jo-Ann) Reynolds of Maryland; a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted E. Hazelett; siblings, Juanita Halstead, Dorothy Barlow, Deleda Meadows, Everett "Sparky" Reynolds, Betty Myers, Reba Poole, Emma Danise Niday and Norma Reffitt.

A viewing will be held, and friends may call, at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, Newark, Ohio from 5-7pm on Thursday April 11, 2019. Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Chapman's Mortuary, 2851 Third Street, Huntington, WV with Reverend Herbert Reynolds officiating. Calling hours will be observed from 12 pm until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Sincere thanks to Home Instead and Generations Hospice of Newark. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Generations Hospice, 65 McMillen Drive, Suite 503, Newark, OH 43055.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now