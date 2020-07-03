Phyllis J. Thompson
Newark - 1926-2020
Phyllis Jeanne Thompson, 93, passed away June 28 at Riverside Hospital. She resided in Newark, Ohio and for the last five years she has in Columbus. Born December 26, 1926 (a birthdate that exasperated her) in Martins Ferry, Ohio, the daughter of Marjorie (Pugh) Hodel and Fritz Hodel, she was raised by her paternal grandmother and five aunts. She was preceded in death by her brother, Theophilus Hodel, and is survived by her daughter, Terry K. Thompson of Columbus. She retired from the State Farm Insurance regional office after twenty-nine and one half years of dedicated service. Phyllis's many friends appreciated her warmth, consideration, humor, and endless willingness to help others. She had a spirit of adventure that allowed her to try almost any new experience (eg. ziplining and camel riding in her eighties) and especially enjoyed extensive travels with her daughter. Her own description was that she was "endlessly amused by very little." Phyllis loved her four-legged grandchildren (Cairn terriers all), birdwatching, long walks, reading, and attending any social occasion that came along. She was a wonderful mother and her daughter's best friend. Due to the current situation, there will be no services. Any memorial donations can be made to American Humane (1-800-227-4645). For full obituary please see shaw-davis.com
.