Phyllis L. Shannon
Heath - A memorial service celebrating the life of Phyllis L. Shannon, 89, of Heath, formerly of Granville, will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home , 133 S. Prospect St, Granville with Rev. Jeff Smith as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
A retired Registered Nurse, Phyllis passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at The Inn at Chapel Grove. Phyllis enjoyed her years caring for mothers and their newborns at Licking Memorial Hospital and the old Newark Hospital. It was a career that began at Whistler Hall on the Denison University campus. She was a 1947 graduate of Newark High School and attended Lincoln Middle School.
Very proud to be Mrs. Bob Shannon, Phyllis was always in attendance at DU track meets and football games, and always ready to host an impromptu party. Several graduates remain close. She was committed to community, her husband's career, friends and family.
She enjoyed golf, tennis and knitting afghans for family members. As an avid reader, a Jan Karron novel and a bag of Lays was all she really needed. Every occasion was made special when adding her crafty personal touch to cards and gifts.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Kent Davis; grandchildren, Tracy N. (Jeremy) Hysell and B.J. Davis; great-grandchildren, Justin, Dylan, Hailee, Cherydan, and Devin; sister, Marilyn Webb Johnson; and 'granddog' Chloe.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Shannon; daughter, Becky; and granddaughter-in-law, Cheryl Davis. In addition, her parents, Claude & Ethel Hupp-Hogrefe Webb; stepmother, Evelyn Dean Webb-Rey; and baby brother, Richard.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the care given to Phyllis by Chapel Grove Inn and Hospice of Central Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 5, 2019