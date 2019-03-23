|
Phyllis Mae Hardbarger
McConnelsville - Phyllis Mae Hardbarger, 92, of McConnelsville, OH, formerly of Newark, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Highland Oaks Care Center, in McConnelsville, OH, where she had been a resident for the past five years.
She was born Jan. 29, 1927, in Salem, New Hampshire, to Joseph and Marie George, who preceded her in death. Also, preceding her in death was her husband, Clarence Ray Hardbarger; her son-in-law, Carl Blackburn, of Malta; one brother, Wendal Chester George; and a sister, Ruth Fuller.
Surviving are her six children, one son, Steven Ray Hardbarger, of Nashport; five daughters, Pamela Blackburn, of Malta, Claudia Boylan (Andy), of Newark, Julie Hardbarger, of Newark, Robin Piteo (William), of Knoxville TN, and Laura Yost (Robert), of Newark; fifteen grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ann Cockrell, of Columbus; one sister in-law, Margaret George, of Centerburg; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Linda Blackburn, of Malta.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday March 30, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, in Granville, with Steve Robinson, of Newark, officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A caring cremation has taken place.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 23, 2019