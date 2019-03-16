|
|
Phyllis Venice Creech
Thornville - Phyllis Venice Creech, age 90, of Thornville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She left her loving family to be with her Savior. Phyllis was born August 24, 1928 in Olcott, West Virginia to the late Don and Sybil (Burriss) Songer.
Phyllis was comforted by her family and friends during her last days. She cherished her church family at Calvary Christion Union Church, which she attended for many years. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed cooking for others. She loved cooking weekly Sunday dinners for her family and friends and welcomed everyone.
She is survived by her children, Shawn (Gerald) Rice of Thornville, Lynn (Wayne) Myers of Dayton, TN, Harriet (Jerry) Campbell of Lancaster and David (Joann) Creech of Thornville; grandchildren, Matt (Sheri) Rice, Shannon (Jerome) Fuller, Jeremy (Melanie) Myers, Aaron Myers, Brandy (Dusty) Schorr, Ashley (Casey) Rainier, Eric (Laura) Creech, Zach Creech and Seth Creech; great-grandchildren, Caden Rice, Griffin, Bailey and Henry Fuller, Jackson and William Myers, Stella and Lola Schorr, Carson, Cruz, Cooper and Coast Rainier, and Ada and Everett Creech; sisters, Rita (Charlie) Lynch of Clendenin, WV and Donna Matheny of South Charleston, WV; brother, Jimmy (Nancy) Songer of Sissonville, WV; sisters-in-law, Joyce Creech of Avon Park, FL, Bette Creech of Alum Creek, WV and Betty Creech of Thornville; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jack and Sue Bailey, Liz Collins, Ralph and Louie Bontrager, Pastors Jim and Seth Addy, and her caregiver, Chris Hart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William Fred Creech, whom she married on September 10, 1947 and who passed away on March 8, 2015; by a son, Dale Patrick "Pat" Creech on February 23, 2019; two sisters, Charlotte Cunningham and Jane Cottrell; brothers-in-law, Wilmer (Wanda) Creech and Alvin Creech; and sister-in-law, Wanda Kaneday.
At her request, no service will be observed. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Newark, 1000 Newark-Granville Road, Newark, OH 43055.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Phyllis or to sign an online guest book.
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Thornville is honored to care for Phyllis and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019