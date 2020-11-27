1/1
Priscilla Ann Ballard-Pfalzer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla Ann Ballard-Pfalzer

Hilliard - A private graveside service will be held for Priscilla Ann Ballard-Pfalzer, 92 of Hilliard, formerly of Granville, at Welsh Hills Cemetery in Granville. Born on September 30, 1928 in Barnesville, Ohio she went home to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020.

After graduating from Barnesville High School in 1946, Pris attended P.C.W. (Pennsylvania College for Women) in Pittsburgh; it was later renamed Chatham College. Upon receiving her B.A. in Education in 1950, she went on to teach in the Baltimore, Maryland school system. It was while living there she was introduced to Arthur Pfalzer, Jr. through mutual friends. They would go on to marry in May of 1953.

In 1957 they had a home built on the western edge of the village of Granville, Ohio. Pris re-entered the work place in 1966 as a kindergarten teacher in the Granville School system. She would remain in that position until she retired in June of 1994. Her love of teaching touched the lives of so many children

She was a member of Twig 19 for many decades. Additionally, Pris was an active member with Granville's First Presbyterian Church putting her musical talents to use as a member of both the main choir and the hand bell choir.

Her sons moved her to Traditions At Mill Run, an assisted living residence in Hilliard, Ohio. Her mental faculties and health slowly declined in stages over the next 14 years. Although Alzheimer's robbed her memories, her character and mannerisms still shone through the fog of the disease.

She is survived by her son William Erich Pfalzer and his wife Nancy (Day) along with grandchildren: Bambi, Lisa, and Amanda, great-grandchildren: Acacia, Alisha, Mark, Amanda, Devalontay, Ashley, Austin, Christopher, Heaven, and Destiny. Second son Fritz Pfalzer, named changed to Frederick T. C. Ballard and wife Deborah (Moore) along with granddaughters, Emmaleigh and Molly.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Church Residences at, www.nationalchurchresidences.org/donate/, or the Alzheimer's Association of Central Ohio at www.alz.org/centralohio/donate.

To read the complete obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate & Advocate from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved