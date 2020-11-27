Priscilla Ann Ballard-Pfalzer
Hilliard - A private graveside service will be held for Priscilla Ann Ballard-Pfalzer, 92 of Hilliard, formerly of Granville, at Welsh Hills Cemetery in Granville. Born on September 30, 1928 in Barnesville, Ohio she went home to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020.
After graduating from Barnesville High School in 1946, Pris attended P.C.W. (Pennsylvania College for Women) in Pittsburgh; it was later renamed Chatham College. Upon receiving her B.A. in Education in 1950, she went on to teach in the Baltimore, Maryland school system. It was while living there she was introduced to Arthur Pfalzer, Jr. through mutual friends. They would go on to marry in May of 1953.
In 1957 they had a home built on the western edge of the village of Granville, Ohio. Pris re-entered the work place in 1966 as a kindergarten teacher in the Granville School system. She would remain in that position until she retired in June of 1994. Her love of teaching touched the lives of so many children
She was a member of Twig 19 for many decades. Additionally, Pris was an active member with Granville's First Presbyterian Church putting her musical talents to use as a member of both the main choir and the hand bell choir.
Her sons moved her to Traditions At Mill Run, an assisted living residence in Hilliard, Ohio. Her mental faculties and health slowly declined in stages over the next 14 years. Although Alzheimer's robbed her memories, her character and mannerisms still shone through the fog of the disease.
She is survived by her son William Erich Pfalzer and his wife Nancy (Day) along with grandchildren: Bambi, Lisa, and Amanda, great-grandchildren: Acacia, Alisha, Mark, Amanda, Devalontay, Ashley, Austin, Christopher, Heaven, and Destiny. Second son Fritz Pfalzer, named changed to Frederick T. C. Ballard and wife Deborah (Moore) along with granddaughters, Emmaleigh and Molly.
