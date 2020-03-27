|
|
Quentin Kraft
Granville - Quentin Guild Kraft passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born to the Reverend Walter R. Kraft and Ruth (Avery) Kraft on January 3, 1934 in Hyannis (Cape Cod) Massachusetts. He was educated at Mount Herman School in Northfield, Massachusetts, graduated from Brown University, then earned his MA and PhD at Duke University.
In 1961, he began his thirty-six-year teaching career at Denison University in Granville, Ohio, with an emphasis on English literature, in particular the novel. His literary contributions appeared in noted journals, among them College English, Criticism, The Eighteenth Century: Theory and Interpretation and American Literature. While at Denison, Quentin was named a Robert C. Good Faculty Fellow and received numerous Denison research grants. He received a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Humanities to attend a year-long seminar at the University of Virginia during the 1979-1980 academic year. He retired from Denison in 1997 and changed his focus from academics to his other pursuits.
While teaching was his profession, Quentin was also an athlete and sports enthusiast. True to his New England upbringing, he was a devoted Boston Red Sox and Celtics fan. He was a die hard and dedicated golfer and tennis player. But his love for running set him free the most. He competed in road races in Ohio and beyond, including the Columbus Marathon and a Marine Corps Marathon in DC. He twice qualified for the Boston Marathon. He once said that through running he had found a symbiotic comfort zone where his academic and athletic worlds merged.
From Bach to Brubeck, Mozart to Marsalis, his life was filled with another passion—music. It was an ever-present sound most anywhere in the house while he was reading, writing, grading papers, or just enjoying a moment of relaxation.
At age 70 he began writing poetry about things he observed in the world around him, some of which were of creatures living in his backyard (poems titled Chipmunk I and II, for instance), some of encounters on walks on campus (Dog Walk). The title for his collection of poems is "On Getting Too Damn'd Old: Free Speech Poems for Free Readers."
A quiet, introspective man, Quentin enjoyed exploring meaning in the world around him… his students in the classroom, with his wife and son, and with the close group of colleagues and friends with whom he chose to spend his time.
He is survived by Ellen Craig Kraft, his wife of 63 years, son Kevin Kraft, daughter-in-law Lorraine Kraft, sister Elizabeth Kraft, sisters-in-law, Nancy Kraft and Sandra Daniels, and brothers-in-law, Douglas McIver, Ha Woo Lee and Philip Craig, his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Craig Kraft and sister, Allegra Kraft McIver, sister-in-law, Marlene Craig, and brother in law, Robert Daniels.
There will be a gathering of friends and family at a later date.
Contributions to the ASPCA can be made in his name.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020