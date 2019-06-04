|
Raili Anneli Diels (Nelson-Harkonen), 86, passed away May 27, 2019. An immigrant from Finland and embodiment of the Finnish SISU spirit, she is survived by her brother John Harkonen, children Linda Glick (Stephen) Karen Hettler (Neil) Eric Nelson (Karen) Mark Nelson (Kim), 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, and her dear friends. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.
Published in the The Advocate from June 4 to June 5, 2019