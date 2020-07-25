Ralph Carter
Newark - A graveside funeral service for Ralph L. Carter, 94 of Newark will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Newark Memorial Gardens with Pastor Anthony Payton officiating.
Ralph died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Arlington Care Center. He was born May 14, 1926 in Grant County; Jefferson Township, Indiana to the late John B. and Estella (Davis) Carter. Ralph retired from Coca-Cola as a truck driver.
Survivors include his sons, Larry Carter of Newark, Jerry (Brenda) Carter of Lancaster, Terrie Carter of Louisville, KY, Bill (Kelly) Carter of Pickerington; a brother, Joe (Linda) Carter; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Lou Circelli; a brother, Leland Carter; and a sister, Louise Sprowl.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.
