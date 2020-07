Ralph CarterNewark - A graveside funeral service for Ralph L. Carter, 94 of Newark will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Newark Memorial Gardens with Pastor Anthony Payton officiating.Ralph died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Arlington Care Center. He was born May 14, 1926 in Grant County; Jefferson Township, Indiana to the late John B. and Estella (Davis) Carter. Ralph retired from Coca-Cola as a truck driver.Survivors include his sons, Larry Carter of Newark, Jerry (Brenda) Carter of Lancaster, Terrie Carter of Louisville, KY, Bill (Kelly) Carter of Pickerington; a brother, Joe (Linda) Carter; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Lou Circelli; a brother, Leland Carter; and a sister, Louise Sprowl.Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com