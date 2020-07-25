1/
Ralph Carter
1926 - 2020
Ralph Carter

Newark - A graveside funeral service for Ralph L. Carter, 94 of Newark will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Newark Memorial Gardens with Pastor Anthony Payton officiating.

Ralph died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Arlington Care Center. He was born May 14, 1926 in Grant County; Jefferson Township, Indiana to the late John B. and Estella (Davis) Carter. Ralph retired from Coca-Cola as a truck driver.

Survivors include his sons, Larry Carter of Newark, Jerry (Brenda) Carter of Lancaster, Terrie Carter of Louisville, KY, Bill (Kelly) Carter of Pickerington; a brother, Joe (Linda) Carter; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Lou Circelli; a brother, Leland Carter; and a sister, Louise Sprowl.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com






Published in Advocate from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
JUL
29
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Newark Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Joe & Linda Carter
July 25, 2020
Linda Carter
July 25, 2020
Brother
