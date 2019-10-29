|
Ralph Corwin
Ralph Owen Corwin, 92, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1927 in Columbus to the late Emmett and Ethel (Allen) Corwin. Ralph was a 1945 graduate of Pataskala High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve as a Seabee from June 4, 1945 to Aug. 19, 1946 and was in Okinawa, Japan. Ralph married Mary "Jane" Roby on July 15, 1950. Ralph was a member of the Pataskala Lodge F&AM #404; Life Member Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite 32°; Wahneta Chapter #235, Order of the Eastern Star; and Jersey Presbyterian Church. He retired from Addressograph Multigraph International. Ralph's talents included building the family home and restoring a Ford Model A car. He was a wonderful cook and made delicious apple pies. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Richard and Mary Peters, sister-in-law Brenda Corwin, and son-in-law Chet Hazelton. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane, and two daughters, Jeri Sue Hazelton and Cheryl Ann (Todd) Rhodes; brother Glenn; 7 grandchildren: Stephanie (Nate) May, Jane Wertz, Jill (Barry) Daniels, Jessica (Danny) Saft, Danton (Shannon) Watts, Christopher (Crystal) Burgess, Brian (Ashley) Burgess; 16 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH, 43062. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Dallas M. Dryburgh officiating. Interment will follow at Jersey Cemetery. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate & Advocate from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7, 2019