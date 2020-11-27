1/
Ralph E. "Nick" Luckett
Ralph E. "Nick" Luckett

NEWARK - Ralph E. "Nick" Luckett, 65, of Newark, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born October 18, 1955, in Newark, a son of the late Emmett Eugene and Carol Martha (Burke) Luckett. He was a veteran having served in the US Air Force.

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Luckett; daughters Sandy Luckett and Nicole Luckett and grandchild Kamryn; brothers, Rusty Luckett and Carroll Luckett and his sister Kathy Valentine.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30pm, on Monday November 30, 2020, at Wilson Cemetery. The Licking County Veteran's Alliance will present Military Funeral Honors.

The Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home in Newark is serving the family.




Published in Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
