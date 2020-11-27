Ralph E. "Nick" Luckett



NEWARK - Ralph E. "Nick" Luckett, 65, of Newark, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born October 18, 1955, in Newark, a son of the late Emmett Eugene and Carol Martha (Burke) Luckett. He was a veteran having served in the US Air Force.



Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Luckett; daughters Sandy Luckett and Nicole Luckett and grandchild Kamryn; brothers, Rusty Luckett and Carroll Luckett and his sister Kathy Valentine.



A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30pm, on Monday November 30, 2020, at Wilson Cemetery. The Licking County Veteran's Alliance will present Military Funeral Honors.



The Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home in Newark is serving the family.









