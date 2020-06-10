Ralph Edward Franks
Ralph Edward Franks

NEWARK - Ralph Edward Franks, 99, of Newark passed away, June 7, 2020, at Middleton Assisted Living in Granville. Ralph was born June 7, 1921, in Fairfield County, Ohio, to the late Raymond Edward and Fannie Rebecca (Keister) Franks.

Ralph proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in World War II in Europe during the Battle of the Bulge. He enjoyed painting, piloting airplanes and entertaining people.

Ralph is survived by two sons, Steve (Elizabeth) Franks and Timothy (Tina) Franks, and grandson, Jamison (Devan) Franks.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Emma (Posey) Franks and two brothers, Woodrow and Bernard Franks.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in accordance to Ralph's wishes.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430 Newark, Ohio 43058-0430. To sign online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.








Published in Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
