Ralph F. "Butch" Davis
NEWARK - A private graveside service for Ralph F. "Butch" Davis, 93, of Newark will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held on August 29th, 2020 with details to follow. Ralph passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born February 17, 1927, in Newark, to the late Ralph R. and Marguerite P. (Gregg) Davis. Ralph began plumbing for his father's plumbing business, Davis Plumbing and Heating when he was sixteen years old (which he later owned). He retired from the business in 1997. Ralph was a lifelong member of the Newark Elks and Newark Maennerchor. He played the French horn in the Columbus Pops Band for the last 30 years, Newark Elks Band, and the Licking County Philharmonic Orchestra. He was a loyal fan and attendee of Newark Wildcat High School basketball games since the 1960s and an avid OSU Buckeye fan. Ralph loved to fish especially on his family trips to Lake Erie and Canada. Ralph loved to travel and he also enjoyed many beach vacations with his large family. He is survived by his daughter, Janet Davis; son, Fred (Jane) Davis; four grandchildren, Katie (Joel) Sulser, Mark (Danielle) Davis, Dan (Katie) Davis, James (Mary) Davis; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lucille, Lillian, Vivian, and Mary Crist; brother-in-law, Firl Crist Jr., and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Lois (Crist) Davis; sister, June Davis; grandson, Ben Davis, and brother and sisters-in-law. The family would like to thank Friendship Village of Columbus, Capital City Hospice, and Dr. Gowda, along with her staff at LMH for their care and support over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Newark Wildcats Athletics Dept or a charity of your choice
