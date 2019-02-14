Ralph Jenkins



Newark - Ralph Leonard Jenkins, age 91, of Newark, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born on December 17, 1927 in Newark, OH to the late Egbert and Anna (Smith) Jenkins.



Ralph proudly served his country as a member of the US Army in the Calvary Division during WWII. He also retired from Kaiser Aluminum after more than 30 years. In his free time, Ralph enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and working with horses. He was a wonderful father and husband and will be greatly missed.



Ralph is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Donna Jenkins. He also leaves behind his daughters, Linda Snider and Debbie (Chuck) Williams; grandchildren, Eric (Marie) Snider, and Corey and Jonathon Williams; great grandchildren, Rachel Snider and Nathan Snider.



A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Ralph will be laid to rest at Wilson Cemetery, where the Licking County Veteran's Alliance will provide military honors.



Donations may be made in Ralph's memory to the , 5455 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214.



