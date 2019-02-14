Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Jenkins


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph Jenkins Obituary
Ralph Jenkins

Newark - Ralph Leonard Jenkins, age 91, of Newark, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born on December 17, 1927 in Newark, OH to the late Egbert and Anna (Smith) Jenkins.

Ralph proudly served his country as a member of the US Army in the Calvary Division during WWII. He also retired from Kaiser Aluminum after more than 30 years. In his free time, Ralph enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and working with horses. He was a wonderful father and husband and will be greatly missed.

Ralph is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Donna Jenkins. He also leaves behind his daughters, Linda Snider and Debbie (Chuck) Williams; grandchildren, Eric (Marie) Snider, and Corey and Jonathon Williams; great grandchildren, Rachel Snider and Nathan Snider.

A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Ralph will be laid to rest at Wilson Cemetery, where the Licking County Veteran's Alliance will provide military honors.

Donations may be made in Ralph's memory to the , 5455 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now