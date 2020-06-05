Ralph Price
Newark - Ralph Price, 81 of Newark passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio.
Mr. Price was born October 17, 1938 in Mt. Vernon, OH to the late Clyde Blanton and Beatrice (Vernon) Price. Mr. Price retired from Tamarack Farms Dairy. He was a past president and past trustee of Newark Eagles; he enjoyed feeding and watching squirrels and birds in his yard. Above all, he loved his family and time spent with them.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sandra (Robson) Price, who he married December 19, 1985; children, Deborah (Douglas) Rine of Heath, Pamela Shonebarger of Newark, and Aaron Fairchild of Newark; brothers George (Rosary) Parker, Jerry (Carol) Parker; a sister, Mary Bell Rhodes; a brother in-law, Kelly (MaryJo) Robson; six grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Price; and brothers, Carol Price and Gene Parker.
A graveside memorial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Newark Memorial Gardens. A luncheon will follow at the Price Residence.
Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in Advocate from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.