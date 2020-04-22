|
Ralph S. McGaughy
Newark -
Ralph S. McGaughy, age 91,of Newark, departed this life on April 21, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio. He was born in Tacoma, Washington, in the early hours of May 16, 1928, to Harry Sanford McGaughy and Emma (Bendure) McGaughy. He must not have been ready, for he was not an early riser. The family returned to Newark in the fall of 1929 where Ralph attended Newark City Schools and was a graduate of Newark High School in the class of 1946.
On August 4, 1950, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Newark, Ralph was married to Helen Charleen Orr, daughter of Ramond Orr and Evelyn (Dennis) Orr of Newark. They shared almost 70 years of marriage. In 1951, Ralph joined the U.S. Army Reserves and served seven years of standby service and had the rank of Sergeant 1st Class at time of his discharge. In 1952, Ralph began working for The Oil Fuel Gas Co., which later became Columbia Gas of Ohio and retired in June of 1991 with 39 years of service.
Over the years Ralph enjoyed gardening and yard work, especially taking care of his roses. He enjoyed tinkering around in his workshop and reading in his spare time, especially adventure and old western stories. In his early years he played a lot of softball on several different teams.
He enjoyed the many trips with Helen at his side through the years, visiting most of the states and enjoyed their times in Nova Scotia and visiting the castles in Germany. But the most memorable trip was a return to his birthplace for the first time in 1994. Ralph was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. Ralph was a long-time fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns as well as The Ohio State Buckeyes.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen C. McGaughy; daughters Kathy Tittle (Larry, deceased), Beth (Tim) Ryan of Newark; sons, David (Kathy) of Loveland, Ohio, Andrew (Jenny) of Newark and Thomas (Nadia) of Hilliard; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a brother Robert (Patricia) McGaughy; a sister-in-law, Frances Slebodnik (Kenny, deceased); and several nephews and nieces.
A private family service will take place on Friday April 24, 2020, with Rev. Mark Katrick officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark. The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends who are unable to attend the services due to the current health emergency.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ralph's name to the Memorial Fund at St. John's United Church of Christ or to The .
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020