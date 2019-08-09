|
|
Randall Becker
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Randall C. "Randy" Becker, 69 of Newark will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Nodo officiating. Inurnment will follow at Greenhill Cemetery, Johnstown.
Mr. Becker passed away August 1, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 3, 1949 in Marietta, Ohio to the late Robert and Beatrice (McCosh) Becker. A graduate of Westerville High School, Mr. Becker worked for many years at various automotive dealerships. He loved sports, especially Ohio State Football. Randy was a faithful Cleveland Browns fan. He enjoyed sporting leagues including golf, horseshoe and dart. Above all, he cherished his children and family.
Survivors include his wife, Connie (Bixler) Becker; children, Scott (Beth) Becker, Shelley (Tom) Schaner, Rachel (Ron) Edwards, Justin (Sarah) Becker; a step-children, Wesley Arledge, Janie Arledge; a sister, Patricia Becker; 10 grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Becker; two wives, Jane (Trenter) Becker and Cindy (Bell) Becker.
Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main St., Newark.
Condolences may be shared at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 9, 2019