Randolph "Randy" Schilling
Utica - A funeral service for lifelong Utica resident Randolph "Randy" R. Schilling, 65, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica with Pastor Ben McKinstry officiating. Burial will follow in South Lawn Cemetery.
Friends may call 5:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Law-Baker Funeral Home.
Randy passed away peacefully October 9, 2019 in the Hospice Center of Central Ohio at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus surrounded by his loved ones. He was born August 24, 1954 in Newark Hospital on Everett Ave. to Pauline (Cahill) Schilling and the late Charles R. Schilling.
Randy was an original member of Utica Medical Services and was one of Ohio's first licensed paramedics, holding license card No. 00003. His support continued later in life as a member of the Utica Medical Service Board of Directors. He was a Masonic brother, Licking Lodge No. 291 and a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Lawrence Lightner Post 92. As a member of the Utica Area Jaycees he held a number of offices, including president. Randy fully supported the Utica Volunteer Fire Department as firefighter in the early 1970s and most recently served on its board.
Randy also loved kids, and was a member of the North Fork Children's Foundation. As a member of the Utica Village Parks and Recreation group, he was instrumental in the revitalization of Miller Park. He was an ardent supporter of the Utica High School Wrestling team.
His two tenures as a Utica Village Council member saw Randy chairing the Street Committee. He most enjoyed searching for grant funding to support the beautification of Main Street and the Village.
Randy's first full-time employment after school was with Continental Can Company, Mount Vernon. He next worked for his favorite boss, Tom Babb at Babb's Sohio, Utica. His proudest moment came in 1998 when he purchased Babb's Tow Service from succeeding family members, Brian and Jo Walters and Roadside Towing and Recovery was born. Randy owned the AAA - accredited business in conjunction with Andrew's Automotive auto repair service. He was a member of the Utica Merchants Association during this time, and in 2002 was named Utica Best Citizen of the Year for his service to the community. Randy's last full time employment was with North Fork Schools building maintenance, until health issues brought on his retirement.
In addition to his mother, Pauline Schilling, Randy is survived by the most significant other a man might have, Linda Wolfe of Mount Vernon and her family : Mrs. Dalton (Norma) Magers, also of Mount Vernon and Gene and Debbie Magers and family of West Chester. His sisters are Margaret (Margo) and Richard D. Grove of Spartanburg, SC and his steadfast nurses, Elizabeth (Liz) and Pat Wigle of Utica. Randy's nieces and nephew include Amber (Vanwy) and John Gornall and Miranda Stalling and fiancé, Michael Hucul, all of Texas, Amanda (Mandy) Gayheart and Jerimy Reed of Pataskala, and Andrew and Felicia Gayheart of Kentucky. Randy also enjoyed time with his extended family; his Arsenault first cousins from Massachusetts, and the Randolph family descendants of Perry County. Randy's friends are in the numbers, loyal and true.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles R. Schilling.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to any of the above mentioned service organizations in Randy's name. He'd like that.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019