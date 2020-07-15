1/
Randy Ford
1965 - 2020
Randy Ford

Frazeysburg - Randy W. Ford, 55, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus. His death was the result of injuries sustained in an auto accident in Coshocton County on June 26, 2020.

Born April 4, 1965 in Newark, Ohio he was a son of the late Clifton W. Ford, Sr. and the late Shirley Ann (Shrimplin) Ford. Mr. Ford was a 1983 graduate of Newark High School and was employed at Kraft-Heinz Foods of Coshocton. He attended Frazeysburg United Methodist Church and was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing.

Surviving are two daughters, Amanda Kaye (Jason Newell) Ford and Melissa Ann Ford, both of Columbus, Ohio; a grandson, Brandon Oliver; two sisters, Alicia (David) Ludinich of Frazeysburg and Jackie Schweitzer of Newark; one brother, Clifton (Toni) Ford, Jr. of Gallipolis, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Irene Hall and Carolyn Clara Butcher; a brother in-law, Roger Schweitzer and a nephew, Michael Allen Hall.

Calling hours will be from NOON to 2pm Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, July 17, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor John Kay officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
JUL
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
