Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
More Obituaries for Randy Yantis
Randy G. Yantis Sr.

Randy G. Yantis Sr. Obituary
Randy G. Yantis Sr.

Newark - Calling hours celebrating the life of Randy Gene Yantis, 58, of Newark, will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Randy died in Newark on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born in Newark, Ohio on April 7, 1961, to Iris (Maybury) Hedges of Newark, and the late Allison G. Yantis.

Randy, an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, held a strong work ethic and enjoyed watching western movies. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Susan Barncord; his sons, Ryan Yantis (Destanie Massey), Austin Yantis (Alyssa Rogers), Randy Yantis, (Synthia Ford), Cody Quintana, Matthew Quintana, Tyler Quintana (India Bryant); 9 grandchildren, Viyolehet, Ryan Jr., Emma, Lathanuel, Hannah, Wyatt, Sara, Mateo, and Nyah; his siblings, John Yantis, Mark Yantis, and Janina Burrows; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To share your memory of Randy, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
