Randy P. Butler
THORNVILLE -
A memorial gathering, celebrating the life of Randy P. Butler, 60, of Thornville, will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Millersport Lions Club, Chautauqua Blvd. Millersport, Ohio, 43046.
Randy was born in Zanesville, Ohio on May 31, 1958 to the late Paul Findley and Faye Belle (White) Butler. He passed away at Fairfield Medical Center on March 16, 2019.
Randy was a boat technician with Buckeye Lake Marina for nearly 30 years, loving his work and everyone he worked with, and he always considered them as part of his family. Randy was a selfless person, enjoyed building model airplanes, was able to fix anything, but most important in life, was the time he spent with his loving family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda G. (Hatfield) Butler; sons, Graham Allen (Jillian Duncan) Butler and Paul Joseph (Mackenzie Brune) Butler; grandchildren, Benjamin Paul Butler and one unborn grandchild; brothers and sisters, Shirley McDonald, Paula Butler, Jeff (Vicky) Butler, Jerry (Cinda) Butler, Tim (Denise) Butler, Dan (Sherry) Butler, David (Mary Powell) Butler and Melanie (Jim) Fox; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Tom and John Butler.
A special thank you to Dave and Ann Levacy for all of the food that will be provided during the celebration.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Randy to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, PO Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764-0724.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 19, 2019