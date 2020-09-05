Ray Keith Zies
Ray Keith Zies, 75, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 with his family by his side. Ray retired from Bell Labs/Western Electric/Lucent Technologies. His passions were bowling, Corvettes and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his main loves were being with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Blanche Zies. Ray is survived by his loving wife Sandy; son Rick (Kim): 5 grandchildren Kaila (Jay) Crawford, Sarah, Rylan, Kyle and Craig; great-grandchildren Jaiden, Rese and Donavyn; sister Kaye (Dan) Blower; niece Kerry (Dave) Zuchegno; nephew Danny (Jill) Blower; good friends Bob and Brenda Cuschleg, John DiAntonio, Joyce Ince and Jacque Wilson and her son Chris.
Ray's family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg where his funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Burial at Glen Rest Memorial Estate.
Contributions may be made in Ray's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
-Walk4Ray at http://act.alz.org/goto/walk4Ray
or Hospice of Central Ohio
. Messages may be sent to Ray's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com