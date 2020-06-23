Raymond B. Miller
Newark - A memorial service for Raymond B. Miller, 82 of Newark will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020 at the Licking Valley Church of Christ, 1578 Dayton Road NE, Newark with Gus Andrews officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at the church.
Mr. Miller passed away on Monday June 22, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born September 9, 1937 in Newark to Carl and Georgia (Bennett) Miller.
Mr. Miller was a 1955 graduate of Newark High School. He retired after 26 ½ years at Dow Chemical. While with Dow, he traveled to France to establish a facility. He was also a former employee of Kaiser Aluminum for 17 years. He was an active member and elder of the Licking Valley Church of Christ. Ray was a member of several bowling leagues and enjoyed watching all sports. Past times included cruises, summer trips to Myrtle Beach, fishing and golfing. His favorite times were spent with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Angela M. (Annarino) Miller, whom he married October 9, 1955; children, Debbie (Billy) Jefferson, Judy Bennett, Diana (Tim) German, Raymond (Cindy) Miller all of Newark; grandchildren, Shawn (Danielle) Jefferson, Sean Jefferson, Brandon Jefferson, Chasity (Buster) Crowley, Markie (Stephanie) Bennett, Angela (Juston) Wood, Jake (Cierra) German; several great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Miller of Heath; sister, Joy McLaughlin of Newark; brother-in-law, Carl "Sonny" Griffith of Newark; several nieces, nephews and a special niece, Alice Vermillion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Nancy Griffith, Pamela (Jack) McLaughlin.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation or Hospice of Central Ohio.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street, Newark. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.