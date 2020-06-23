Raymond B. Miller
1937 - 2020
Raymond B. Miller

Newark - A memorial service for Raymond B. Miller, 82 of Newark will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020 at the Licking Valley Church of Christ, 1578 Dayton Road NE, Newark with Gus Andrews officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at the church.

Mr. Miller passed away on Monday June 22, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born September 9, 1937 in Newark to Carl and Georgia (Bennett) Miller.

Mr. Miller was a 1955 graduate of Newark High School. He retired after 26 ½ years at Dow Chemical. While with Dow, he traveled to France to establish a facility. He was also a former employee of Kaiser Aluminum for 17 years. He was an active member and elder of the Licking Valley Church of Christ. Ray was a member of several bowling leagues and enjoyed watching all sports. Past times included cruises, summer trips to Myrtle Beach, fishing and golfing. His favorite times were spent with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Angela M. (Annarino) Miller, whom he married October 9, 1955; children, Debbie (Billy) Jefferson, Judy Bennett, Diana (Tim) German, Raymond (Cindy) Miller all of Newark; grandchildren, Shawn (Danielle) Jefferson, Sean Jefferson, Brandon Jefferson, Chasity (Buster) Crowley, Markie (Stephanie) Bennett, Angela (Juston) Wood, Jake (Cierra) German; several great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Miller of Heath; sister, Joy McLaughlin of Newark; brother-in-law, Carl "Sonny" Griffith of Newark; several nieces, nephews and a special niece, Alice Vermillion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Nancy Griffith, Pamela (Jack) McLaughlin.

The family requests memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation or Hospice of Central Ohio.

The family requests memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation or Hospice of Central Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street, Newark.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Licking Valley Church of Christ
JUN
25
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Licking Valley Church of Christ,
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Ray was a wonderful man of God. Happy for Ray, sad for the family! Family in our prayers!
Woody & Sandy Lockhart
Friend
June 23, 2020
My heart go out to all of you . You have such great memories and family love that will give you peace, comfort and joy in his passing. God Bless you .
Theresa Keene
June 23, 2020
Dear Alice, Angela & family
So sorry for your loss of a great man, prayers for comfort during this time of sorrow, friends Rose & Randy Sparks
Roae Sparks
Friend
