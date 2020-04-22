|
|
Raymond "Dan" Bevard
St. Louisville - Raymond "Dan" Bevard, 76, of St. Louisville passed away on April 21, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Center in Newark. He was born on September 16, 1943 in Licking County to the late Arthur and Jane (Kidwell) Bevard.
Dan enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, trapping, mowing grass and fixing lawn mowers. He was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed gun shows and Swapper's Day.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie Wills; son, John Bevard; grandchildren, Sarah Wills, Amanda Wills (Brice Bailey), Ashley Bevard and Brent Bevard; great-grandchildren, Kason Dann Bevard, Claire and Danny Bailey; daughter-in-law, Dawn Bevard; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Bev Bevard; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dave and Marilyn Hunt, Jim and Marlene Hunt, Mary and Ron Alspach and Donna Hunt.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Judith A. Bevard; son, Raymond "Scott" Bevard; brothers, John, Ralph and Phil Bevard; brothers-in-law, Bill and Bob Hunt; sister-in-law, Emma Hunt.
A private graveside service will be held at Evans Cemetery in St. Louisville.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020