Raymond D. 'Ray" Newton
Granville - Raymond D. "Ray" Newton 82 of Granville passed away Saturday April 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 22, 1936 in Fredericksburg, VA to Brodie and Nellie A. (Jones) Newton the youngest of twelve children.
He was a resident of the Licking County area for the past 65 years. He was employed by Roper, Holophane, Walker Manufacturing and retired from Pinkerton Security.
Mr. Newton was a gifted artist in creating woodcrafts. He spent many hours birdwatching and was especially fond of bluebirds. He delighted in being outdoors. He took great pride in keeping his yard in immaculate condition and enjoyed bicycling as long as his health allowed. He enjoyed traveling to the Ohio Amish countryside. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He loved his God, his family and was very patriotic.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wilma E. (Snedden) Newton; son, David S. Newton of Heath; grandson, Cody (Amanda) Newton of Newark; sister-in-law, Judy Newton; brother-in-law, Richard Snedden both of Newark; thirteen of 33 nieces and nephews and his beloved canine Leroy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by local siblings, sister, Geneva Marriott and brother, Brodie "Buddie" Newton.
Honoring his wishes, a private family graveside service was conducted at Maple Grove Cemetery, Granville with Pastor Anthony Bartlette officiating.
The family requests memorial contributions in his memory to Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio or Licking County Humane Society.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 16, 2019