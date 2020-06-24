Calling hours for Raymond E. Selmon, 49, of Utica will be held 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Freddies Inn, St. Louisville.Ray passed away on June 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 29, 1970 in Mt. Vernon to Charles E. and the late Joyce E. (Rice) Selmon.Ray graduated in 1989 from Utica High School where he was an exceptional athlete. He worked for Valley Interior Systems. He loved Notre Dame football, camping, hunting, fishing and four-wheeling.He is survived by his loving wife, Tracy (Annett) Selmon; children, Tyrus (Heidi) Selmon, Alexis (Casey Fields) Selmon, Hunter Selmon and Novarae Selmon; grandchildren, Zaylee Bricker and Kwintyn Selmon; father, Charles Selmon; sisters, Rannay (Donny) Cline and Teresa (Tim) Maynard; brother, Gary Selmon; nieces and nephews, Jessica and Jeremy Cline, Jacob Maynard, Tyler Brown and Shalee Carlson; great-nieces and nephew, Samantha, Anna and Michael MaglottRay is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Selmon; and his brother, Lee Selmon.To sign an online guestbook please visit