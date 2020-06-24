Raymond E. Selmon
Calling hours for Raymond E. Selmon, 49, of Utica will be held 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Freddies Inn, St. Louisville.

Ray passed away on June 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 29, 1970 in Mt. Vernon to Charles E. and the late Joyce E. (Rice) Selmon.

Ray graduated in 1989 from Utica High School where he was an exceptional athlete. He worked for Valley Interior Systems. He loved Notre Dame football, camping, hunting, fishing and four-wheeling.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tracy (Annett) Selmon; children, Tyrus (Heidi) Selmon, Alexis (Casey Fields) Selmon, Hunter Selmon and Novarae Selmon; grandchildren, Zaylee Bricker and Kwintyn Selmon; father, Charles Selmon; sisters, Rannay (Donny) Cline and Teresa (Tim) Maynard; brother, Gary Selmon; nieces and nephews, Jessica and Jeremy Cline, Jacob Maynard, Tyler Brown and Shalee Carlson; great-nieces and nephew, Samantha, Anna and Michael Maglott

Ray is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Selmon; and his brother, Lee Selmon.

Published in Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
