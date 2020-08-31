1/1
Raymond Green
Raymond Green

Newark - A funeral service for Raymond W. Green, 66, of Newark will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Spring Hills Baptist Church, 1820 Newark-Granville Rd., Granville with Pastor Gary Kirkpatrick officiating. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Spring Hills Baptist Church.

Ray passed away on August 29, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 30, 1954 in Newark to Marjorie (Robinson) and the late Theodore Green.

Ray was a member of Spring Hills Baptist Church. He was owner of Green's Radiator and Air Conditioning Service in Newark. He loved music and animals.

In addition to his mother, Marjorie, he is survived by his children, Ray (Sarah) Green, Karen Green, Zachary Green, Matt (Brandi) Green and Grace Green; grandchildren, Addison, Emily and Carson Green; brothers, David (Karen) Green, Gregory (Holly) Green and Theodore (Helga) Green; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Green.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Spring Hills Baptist Church, 1820 Newark-Granville Rd., Granville, OH, 43023.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
