Raymond Leo Wills, 97, of Hebron passed away on June 20, 2019 after a brief illness. Mr. Wills was born on July 10, 1921 to Virgil L. and Emma Jane (Harris) Wills. He spent his youth in Kirkersville and attended Kirkersville Schools. Ray married Betty Jane Weekly in 1941 and was predeceased by Betty in 1951. Ray enlisted in the Army in September, 1942 and served proudly until November 16, 1945 when he was honorably discharged. During his service years he was a member of the Army Air Force and was stationed in the Asiatic - Pacific Theater. He was an aerial engineer and participated in the Eastern Mandated Air Offensive against Japan. During this Air Offensive Ray was a crew member of the B29 bombers. He returned home 1945 to resume life with wife and daughter, Patricia. Ray spent many years at his cabin on the Ohio River and much of his own time and money buying necessary items and distributing them to the children in need living near his river camp. One of his greatest, and most talked about, recent experiences was being asked to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington, DC and a bus tour of Washington with fellow World War II veterans. In his later years Ray enjoyed his friends and all of the time spent at the Southeast Conservation Club in Grove City. Ray had been a member there for many years and special memorial service was held at the Club by its members. Ray was predeceased by his parents, his sister Gladys Marie when she was 9 years old, his wife Betty Jane when she was 27. He is survived by daughter, Beverly (Wills) Dacey and her husband, Bob, from Portland, Maine. Grandchildren Joe Dacey, wife Mary of Waterboro, Maine. Kerry (Dacey) Rideout, husband John of Southport Island, Maine. Great grandchildren, Morgan Dacey, Robbie Dacey, Emma Rideout and Nathan Rideout and his fifth generation of descendants, Great-great granddaughter, Ava Brooklyn Morgan. Grandchildren Chip Miller, of Newark and Susan Lane , husband Denny also of Newark. Great Grandchildren Kelsey Lane and Mitchell Lane. A funeral service was held on Friday, June 28, 2019 with burial following at Kirkersville Cemetery, Kirkersville, Ohio. On Friday, August 2, at 10:00 a.m. a brief military honors ceremony will be held at Ray's grave site at the Kirkersville Cemetery, Kirkersville, Ohio. All friends, family and neighbors are welcome to attend.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 2, 2019