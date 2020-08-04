Raymond Patrick Killeen



Newark - Raymond Patrick Killeen, age 74, died peacefully in Newark, Ohio on July 12, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Kathie, sister Kathleen, daughters Beth (David Risinger) and Kelly, son Kevin (Kate Welsh), and the true lights of his life, granddaughters Grace, Marilyn, Maggie (Risinger), Ellie and Clare (Kevin/Kate Killeen). He was born on May 28, 1946 and was preceded in death by his father Patrick and mother Marjorie, who lovingly raised their family in Benton Harbor, Michigan. A proud graduate of Benton Harbor St. John's High School and Central Michigan University, he was also an active member of the Catholic church and its community.



Mr. Killeen spent the early years of his teaching and coaching career at Lake Michigan Catholic High School before moving to Toledo, Ohio's St. Francis de Sales High School, Central Catholic High School, and Gesu School. In 1984 he was offered a job in Granville, Ohio teaching 8th grade Social Studies and coaching football. He would teach there until his retirement in 2014 after 30 years of trying to get 8th graders to Cut the Chatter. His vast coaching portfolio includes football, powder puff football, baseball, softball, basketball, and track. From 1989 -1997 he was an assistant football coach at Denison University. He treasured his students and athletes, and took very seriously the converging roles of teacher, coach, and mentor. Unbeknownst to thousands of young people, those roles were often reversed.



A dedicated lover of chocolate cake and the Rolling Stones, Coach Killeen was a lifelong White Sox and Notre Dame fan. He added the Chicago Blackhawks to the list of teams he cheered on simply because his kids became fans (he drew the line at someone's short-lived Cubs bandwagon).



Due to Covid-19 restrictions and risks, the family will not be having services at this time. Donations may be made to Feeding America West Michigan or the Literacy Center of West Michigan.









