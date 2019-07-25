Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lighthouse Memorial Church
2600 Walnut Rd.
Hebron, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Memorial Church
2600 Walnut Rd
Hebron, OH
Burial
Following Services
Newark Memorial Gardens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Thomas Obituary
Raymond Thomas

NEWARK - A funeral service for Raymond Thomas, 87, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Memorial Church, 2600 Walnut Rd., Hebron, with Pastor Jim Vanover officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church.

Raymond passed away July 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born November 20, 1931, in Middleport, Ohio, to the late? Lester and Nora (Kessinger) Thomas.

He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from AEP. He was a charter member and elder of Lighthouse Memorial Church.

He is survived by his sons, Larry Thomas of Newark and Steven (Donna) Thomas of Groveport; grandchildren, Larry (Abby), Josh (Michelle), Tara, Candace, Corey, Dustin (Brit'ne), and Keith and Kevin Sparks; great-grandchildren, Ariella, Kinley, Ignatius, Genevieve, Ashton, Luke, and Ava Jade; and great-great-grandchild, Maddison.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Irene (Bowen) Thomas, whom he married on October 13, 1953.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 25, 2019
