Raymond Ulmer



Granville - Raymond Martin Ulmer, 86, of Granville, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. He was born July 27, 1932 in Fond du Lac, WI to the late Albert and Ruth (Page) Ulmer.



Ray grew up poor, on the family dairy farm in Greenville, Wisconsin. His dad wanted him working on the farm, but his mother made sure he graduated from Hortonville High School, Hortonville, WI in 1950 where he was a standout baseball player. The next year scouts for the St. Louis Browns offered him a job playing for the MLB team just before they moved and became the Baltimore Orioles. Ray put his pro baseball career dreams on hold while he served his country in the United States Air Force, SSGT, from Aug. 27, 1951 to Aug. 26, 1955 where he worked as a welding instructor at Chanute Air Force Base and Shop Supervisor 75th Air Installation, Pusan, Korea, and the 312th Tactical Air Command, Clovis, New Mexico. He was a master of electric arc, heli-arc and acetylene welding, though he probably wouldn't admit it out loud. He would let the quality of his work speak for itself. After an Honorable Discharge, Ray worked as an apprentice for the Ulmer Tool & Die Shop on N. Elston Ave, Chicago, IL. under the tutelage of his fraternal Uncle Bill. There he performed tool and die repair, sharpening, punch press production supervision and metal lamination, where he topped out at $2.25/hr. The GI Bill benefit was about to expire for Ray, and one September Sunday after church his friend Harold Brown said, "I'm going to this nice college. You should go too." He did. And over the next four years he earned his BA in Mathematics and Physics, giving one of his original research papers the roguish title of,: "Ultrasonics: Unheard Progress." Ray later earned his MR. degree upon marrying Frances Ulmer on June 14, 1958. More shy than not, when Ray was asked by Frances to marry he said, "I don't have any money,.",to which Frances replied, "That's fine. I've never had any money either." They never looked back. Frances was the love of his life and a terrific partner in raising a family, caring for neighbors and serving their communities with kindness, selflessness and generosity of spirit. Raymond was a member of the Christian Endeavor United Methodist Church where he served, on and off, as President of the Trustees for more than 40 years. He worked as the Quality Senior Scientist in the Product Testing Laboratory at Owens Corning Science & Technology Center, Granville, OH for 35 years. Ray's career was full of great projects, satisfying inventions and terrific people. But he valued no work relationship more than the one with his colleague Mike Stair. He always stated how fortunate he was to work with such a kind, thoughtful, diligent and intelligent friend. The many years of problem solving and travel were a joy for him. Ray also enjoyed golfing, photography, traveling, and life long learning. His sons will remember him as a patient, loving father, a financier of dreams, eater of breakfast for dinner and keeper of the tradition that, "Saturday Night is Pizza Night!" He frequently shared the eternal, prescient advice of, "Don't forget the name you carry or the family you come from. And keep your nose clean."



He is survived by two sons, Jefrey Ulmer (Rebecca) and Jon Ulmer both of Granville; two grandsons, Matthew and Caleb Ulmer; three sisters: Beverly and Elaine of Appleton, WI and Darlene of Hortonville, WI, as well as one brother, Frederick of Vancouver, WA.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Ulmer; and brother, Lawrence Ulmer.



Memorial contributions may be made to: COTC- Frances Ulmer Nursing Scholarship Fund, 1179 University Dr. Newark, OH 43055. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark. The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 am at Christian Endeavor UMC, 1415 Londondale Pkwy, Newark with Pastor Dave Pagura officiating. Burial will follow the service in Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville.



