Reba Burton
1942 - 2020
Reba Burton

Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Reba Burton, 78, of Newark, will be held at the Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 11:30 A.M., Tuesday, August 11, 2020, with Chaplain Jeff Smith as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 10-11:30 A.M., Tuesday, prior to the service. Interment will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Those in attendance will be required to wear facial masks.

Reba died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born in West Liberty, Kentucky on January 26, 1942, to the late Mary E. Burton.

A resident of Consumer Support Services, Reba was known for her lively attitude and vivacious outfits. She loved attending KICKS and was active in the Licking County Aging Program and Friends of Jesus.

She will be greatly missed by her fellow residents at CSS, especially her roommate, Cindy, and the many caregivers who have cared for Reba over the years. They were all a part of her extended family.

To share your memory of Reba, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com






Published in Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
AUG
11
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
