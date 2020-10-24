Rebecca "Becky" Hottinger
Newark - A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Scott Hayes officiating celebrating the life of Rebecca "Becky" (Lake) Hottinger, age 53, of Newark.
Becky passed away peacefully at her home on October 23rd, 2020 surrounded by her family after a battle with cancer. She was a 1985 graduate of Newark High and the Licking County JVS where she studied Early Childhood Education.
Becky loved soaking in the bathtub for hours reading a good book or her people gossip magazine. She had a love for decorating her home and yard for everyone to see. She was an avid collector of Americana and Longaberger baskets. Becky loved potatoes, mashed potatoes, fried potatoes honestly any potato. She loved to listen to country music and any 80s music. Her lifelong best friend was Trenia Kent. She was especially fond of her friendships that turned into family with Mel (Nancy) Sforza, Naide and Troy Burden and the rest of the Little Texas Family.
Becky's love from Early childhood education began during her very first job at play mate daycare where she quickly grew to love teaching young children. After that, she worked at several convenience stores as a cashier. She than began her 20+ year career at Arlington Care Center where she started out in Laundry but worked her way up to Housekeeping Management. She was employee of the year in 2011. Becky was a very caring, hardworking, and dedicated employee who loved her crew that she worked with and all the residents she had met. She will be greatly missed by her co-workers as well as her residents.
Becky is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Stanley (Dean) "Deano" Hottinger. She is also survived by her stepdaughters, Candace Hottinger of Newark, Aurora (Middy) Johnson of Unalakleet Alaska, and Deanna (Gabe) Burgoon of Newark. Becky had one granddaughter; five grandsons; and five great grandsons. She had a very special bond with her grandson, Bradley Burgoon. She is also survived by her brothers, Ronald "Bo" (Laura) Lake of Newark, and David "Cricket" Lake also of Newark. She had seven nieces; four nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and cousins. She was also a loving mother to her fur babies, Beanie and Kali.
Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Sr and Bonnie (Priest) Lake. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Juanita "Mae" Belles who was not only her sister, but her mother and best friend since she is the one who raised her and her siblings. Also preceded in death is her sister Rhonda "Sue" (Lake) Wells; brothers, John Alexander Lake and Kenneth Leroy Lake Jr; and her oldest and dearest friend John E. Klein.
Before her home going, she had accepted Our Lord and savior Jesus Christ into her heart and life thanks to Pastor Rocky E. Smith.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Scott Hayes for his love and support the past several weeks.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vertical 196, 196 S. 5th St., Newark, OH 43055
