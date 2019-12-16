|
Rebecca Lynn Medley-Henderson
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Rebecca Lynn Medley-Henderson, 46, of Newark, will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service.
Rebecca passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). She was born January 25, 1973 in Newark.
Rebecca was a graduate of Utica High School, The Licking County Joint Vocational School and Zane State College. She worked for Newark City Schools as a bus driver.
She is survived by her parents, James W. (Willadene) Medley of Heath and Milly K. (David) Wood of Zanesville; Scott Henderson, whom she married in 2011; a stepdaughter, Jessica Henderson; half-sister, Laura (Randy) Thompson of Pataskala; two stepbrothers, Bryan (Tina) Wood of St. Louisville and Jon (Charlotte) Wood of Idaho; stepsister, Bobbi Taylor of California; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Friends may call at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath, on Thursday prior to the service from 1-3 p.m.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019