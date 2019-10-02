|
Reginald Dennis Wirick
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Reginald Dennis Wirick, 93, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 4, 2019, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Reginald, a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at Licking Memorial Hospital on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 10, 1926 to the late Charles and Pauline (Summers) Wirick.
Reginald attended Newark High School, earning his diploma following his return from service with the United States Navy during WWII. He worked at Pharis Tire & Rubber, B&O Railroad, and retired from Rockwell International where he worked for over 30 years. As an avid golfer, Reginald enjoyed good weather and any opportunity to spend the day at the golf course.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 72 years, Helen (Laca) Wirick; his sons, Dennis (Christine) Wirick and Robert Wirick; grandchildren, Sara Ann (David) Wolfe and Andrew Wirick; brother, Patrick (Evelyn) Wirick; sisters, Mary Lou Snoor, Charlotte Moore, Nancy (John) Trapp; brother-in-law, Thomas Elk; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Reginald was preceded in death by his brother, Charles (Marjorie) Wirick; sisters, Carolyn Brand, Lila (Habib) Hatem, and Judith Elk; brothers-in-law, Richard Snoor and Kenny Moore.
Friends and family may call from 5-7 P.M., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 2, 2019