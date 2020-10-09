1/1
Reginald Dennis "Denny" Wirick
1952 - 2020
Reginald Dennis "Denny" Wirick

Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Reginald Dennis "Denny" Wirick, 68, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 13, 2020, with Fr. William Hristko as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark.

Denny, a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at the McNaughten Pointe Assisted Living Facility on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on February 27, 1952 to Helen (Laca) Wirick of Heath, and the late Reginald D. Wirick.

A 1970 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, Denny attended DeVry University and worked as a maintenance electrician at Rockwell for many years, retiring from Meritor in 2009. He was a natural handyman, always "tinkering" around the house and taking care of his home.

Denny was a steam train enthusiast, and shared this love with his son, Andy. Together they made several trips to the Age of Steam Roundhouse located in Sugarcreek and enjoyed watching the transformation of the seasoned steam engines. Denny also enjoyed genealogy and researching the history of his family. He was a fan of John Wayne and western movies, made even more enjoyable when watched with a large bowl of chocolate ice cream.

In addition to his mother, Denny is survived by his wife of 36 years, Christine (Howell) Wirick; daughter, Sara Ann (David) Wolfe; son Andrew "Andy" Wirick; and brother, Robert "Guss" Wirick.

Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Monday, October 12, 2020. Due to the pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required.

The family requests that memorials in Denny's honor may be made to the Jerry and Laura Jacobson Foundation benefiting the Age of Steam Roundhouse, PO Box 427, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.

To share your memory of Denny or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.






Published in Advocate from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
