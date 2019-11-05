Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
For more information about
Renee McPeek
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
1956 - 2019
Renee Sue McPeek Obituary
Newark - A memorial service for Renee Sue McPeek, 63 of Newark will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday November 7, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the services.

Mrs. McPeek passed away Monday October 28, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born February 4, 1956 in Newark.

She retired in January 2014 after 25 years as a day care provider and foster parent. A Newark High School graduate she was a very outgoing person. She enjoyed spending time at the beach. She was devoted to her family.

She is survived by her father, Norman Roelle; husband of 46 years, Patrick M. McPeek , whom she married June 16, 1973; children, Bobbi (Shawn) Gartner, Stephanie Baker (Donnie Jones), Chad McPeek (Stormi Lutman); grandchildren, Dusti, Kaysi, Haley, Jenna, Bristyl; great-grandchildren, Urijah, Jadyn, Zabryn, Bladyn, Hazyn; brother, Fred Powell all of Newark.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda (Rutter) Powell.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
