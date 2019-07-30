Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
8:00 PM
1964 - 2019
Reta Reber Obituary
Reta Reber

Newark - Reta Dianne (Walton) Reber, 55, of Newark, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home. She was born July 25, 1964 in Newark to Carl W. Walton and Ruby (Rand) Patterson.

Reta loved her children, grandchildren, animals, and was a huge fan of Elvis.

She is survived by her daughter, Whitney Walton; son, Garon Walton; grandchildren, Dominic and Dayson Walton; mother, Ruby Patterson; sister, Carolyn Walton Hoy (Andy); nephew, Andrew Hoy (Mary); great nephew, Marshall Edward Hoy; and special friend, Edgar L. Dowell.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Keelie Walton; father, Carl W. Walton; and grandparents.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8 pm at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where a family led prayer service will immediately follow at 8:00 pm.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on July 30, 2019
