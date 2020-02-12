|
|
Retired Major Ralph Swick, Jr.
Thornville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Retired Major Ralph Swick, Jr., age 76, of Thornville, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Orrey McFarland, officiating. The Licking County Veterans will provide military honors prior the service.
With much sadness we are announcing Ralph's passing on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Major Swick has taken his last flight. He was born July 11, 1943 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Ralph and Lillian (Fiest) Swick, Sr.
Ralph was a member of the first graduating class from Sheridan High School in Thornville, Ohio. He was an alumnus of Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. Major Swick was retired from USAF with 20 plus years and enjoyed every minute of serving his country. Ralph retired from Rockwell International Truck Axle Division in Heath, Ohio after 30 years of service. He was also a gentleman farmer in Thornville and Pleasantville, Ohio
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kathleen Swick; a son Ralph (Crystal) Swick, III; a daughter, Lynn (Scott) Parsell; four grandchildren, Garrett Dittoe, Caleb, Rachel and Alyssa Swick; a great-grandson, Michael (who gave him great joy in his last years); two sisters, Mea Swick and Patty Wyeth; and a brother-in-law, Harmon Wyeth. Uncle Ralph will be missed by his numerous nieces and nephews, especially, Jennifer and Charlie Rowe who spent many hours with him. Not to be forgotten are his Air Force veteran pals with whom he stayed connected through the years at their monthly breakfast meetings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Wyeth.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 14, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 65 E. Columbus St., Thornville, OH 43076 or Shrivers Hospice, 601 Underwood St, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Advocate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020