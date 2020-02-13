Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Crematory Service
1249 Hebron Rd
Heath, OH 43056
(740) 522-1010
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service
1249 Hebron Road
Heath, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service
1249 Hebron Rd
Heath, OH
Retired Major Ralph Swick Jr.

Retired Major Ralph Swick Jr. Obituary
Retired Major Ralph Swick, Jr.

Retired Major Ralph Swick, Jr.

Thornville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Retired Major Ralph Swick, Jr., age 76, of Thornville, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 65 East Columbus Street, Thornville. Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. today (Friday, February 14), at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.
Published in the Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
