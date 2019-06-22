Reva Grae (Lybarger) Sherman



Heath - A funeral service celebrating the life of Reva Grace (Lybarger) Sherman, age 93, of Heath, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Eden Township Cemetery.



Reva passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Heath, Ohio. She was born to the late Clyde and Genevieve (Penick) Lybarger.



Reva was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren while attending their sporting events. She also loved the game of baseball and watching the Cincinnati Reds play. Reva was a gifted baker, baking many delicious strawberry, lemon and apple dumpling pies for her family. She was a technician at the Newark Air Force Base retiring in 1987 after twenty years. Reva was also an avid photographer.



She is survived by a son, Daniel F. "Dan" (Barb) Sherman of Zanesville; a daughter, Judy A. (Steve) Gutridge of Newark; daughter-in-law, Carol Sherman; seven grandchildren, Brian (Kim) Sherman, Kelly (Mike) Brohard, Sara Jo (Jimmy) Cunningham, Jason (Amber) Sherman, Joshua Gutridge, Tammy (Jim) Danison and Erica Miller; sixteen, great-grandchildren, Nicole (Justin) Leffew, Alyx (Crae) Green, Jake Sherman, Peyton Sherman, Ali Scott, Andrew Scott, Abigail Scott, Colton Danison, Gracie Danison, Charlie Danison, Ian Miller, Cash Miller, Jett Miller, Knoxx Miller, Anna Sherman and Kate Sherman; two great-great-grandchildren, Cohen Hamann and Legend Green; and one very special great-great grandchild on the way.



In addition to her parents, Reva is preceded in death by her husband, Jackson "Jack" Oren Sherman, Sr.; and son, Jackson "Jack" Oren Sherman, Jr.; a sister, Darlene Willey; and four brothers, Jay Lybarger, Lester Lybarger, Everett Lybarger and Glenn Lybarger.



Family and friends may call on Monday, June 24, from 9-11 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Memorial contributions may be made in Reva's name to the Second Baptist Church, 19 West National Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055 or to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and leave a message of condolence for the Sherman family. Published in the Advocate on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary