Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Hardway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex J. Hardway

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rex J. Hardway Obituary
Rex J. Hardway

Newark - Rex J. Hardway, 85, of Newark, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Alter Care Newark North. He was born on August 14, 1933, in Clay County, West Virginia, a son of the late Rufus and Alice Bessie (West) Hardway. He served his country in the US Air Force and was an owner/operator truck driver.

Surviving are his children, Rex A. (Mary) Hardway, Richard "Rick" Lee Hardway, Diana Thornton, Donna S. (Terry) Davis, Deborah Faye (Michael) Frewin; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; his brother Cecil (Anke) Hardway.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Marie "Dot" (Gheen) Hardway and five brothers and sisters.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now