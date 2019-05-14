|
Rex J. Hardway
Newark - Rex J. Hardway, 85, of Newark, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Alter Care Newark North. He was born on August 14, 1933, in Clay County, West Virginia, a son of the late Rufus and Alice Bessie (West) Hardway. He served his country in the US Air Force and was an owner/operator truck driver.
Surviving are his children, Rex A. (Mary) Hardway, Richard "Rick" Lee Hardway, Diana Thornton, Donna S. (Terry) Davis, Deborah Faye (Michael) Frewin; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; his brother Cecil (Anke) Hardway.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Marie "Dot" (Gheen) Hardway and five brothers and sisters.
Published in the Advocate on May 14, 2019