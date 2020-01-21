|
|
Richard A. Saylor
Newark - Richard A. Saylor, age 86, of Newark, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home. Dick was born February 23, 1933 in Newark, Ohio to the late Samuel Libert and Ruth Edna (Koogler) Saylor.
Dick was a 1951 graduate of Newark High School and faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1953-55, holding the rank of Corporal. He was first employed at Rockwell, then Kress Box, followed by Continental Can. He retired from the Electrolux Corp. on June 30, 1983.
Dick was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Newark, the Newark Maennnerchor, Newark Lodge #97 F & AM, was a 32nd Degree Mason, and was a member of the Valley of Columbus-Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite and the Aladdin Shrine Temple.
Dick (Rich) was an avid golfer and was the club champion of the Granville Gold Club in 1975. He loved Newark High and its athletic program, and The Ohio State University football and men's and women's basketball programs.
He is survived by daughter, Michaelene (Adam) Dohmen of Wichita Falls, Texas; granddaughter, Hannnah Dohmen of Wichita Falls, Texas; daughter, Patricia (Rusty) Smith of Newark; grandchildren, Baron (Courtney) Smith of Pataskala, Chase (Sara) Smith and Amanda Smith, all of Newark; great-grandchildren, Jaica Smith and Keelan Smith, both of Newark and Palmer and Keller Smith of Pataskala; brother, Davey (Mary Lou) Saylor of Newark; sister, Nancy Saylor of Newark; brothers-in-law, Robert Ley, Jr. of Cambridge, John (Mary Ann) Ley of Marietta, and Michael (Jackie) Ley of Raleigh, North Carolina; niece, Jill, and many more beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Noreen S. Ley-Saylor, on September 26, 2012; and by mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Patricia Ley; and sister-in-law, Sue Ley.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no service observed. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in East Lawn Cemetery in Marietta.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Newark Maennerchor, 195 West Orchard Street, Newark, OH 43055; A Call to College, c/o Licking County Foundation, 30 North 2nd Street, Newark, OH 43055; or to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020