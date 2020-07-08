Richard Alan "Dick" Freese



May 26, 1943 ~ May 13, 2020



Richard A. Freese, Sr., (Dick), went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday May 13, 2020. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on July 25, 2020, at 1:30 PM at the Church of Christ, 5380 Moots Run Rd in Alexandria, Ohio.



Richard was born May 26, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from Alexandria High School in 1961. Richard was a dedicated farmer who owned 128 acres of farmland, was an avid tractor puller and won many trophy's over the years. He was an active member and usher of Jersey Baptist Church in Pataskala, Ohio. He retired from farming and moved to Texas where he became a member of the Central Christian Church in Hillsboro, Texas. Richard enjoyed spending time with friends and family, enjoyed bowling, golfing, going on cruises, and was blessed with a trip to the Holy Land.



Richard is survived by his spouse, Deborah Freese of Pataskala, Ohio; daughter, Melinda (Trace) Dieringer of Bradford, Ohio; son, Rick (Beth) Freese of Alexandria, Ohio; step-children, Jared Jasper of Johnston, Ohio and Mindy Jasper; grandchildren, Emily Freese and Tyler Freese of Alexandria, Ohio; Avery Jasper of Johnstown, Ohio; sister, Suzan (Rick) Huddleston of Cincinnati, Ohio; Bonnie Vick and Steven Conrad of Hillsboro, Texas.



IN LIEU OF FLOWERS THE FAMILY IS REQUESTING THAT A DONATION BE SENT TO A CANCER ORGANIZATION OF YOUR CHOICE IN HIS NAME.









